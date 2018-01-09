A body has been found after a woman walked into a police station and said she had killed a man several years ago and buried him in a garden.

Body found after woman told police she killed man and buried him in garden years ago

Officers searching a house on Matlock Road in Reddish, near Stockport, have discovered human remains, which are believed to those of a man, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said a 63-year-old woman told officers on Sunday a man she killed "a number of years ago" was buried there - she has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Detective Inspector Dan Clegg of GMP's major incident team, said following a search of the garden, officers discovered remains which were later confirmed to be human by a forensic pathologist.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and many questions still need answers," he added. "We will continue our work at the scene through the night and hope in the coming days we can piece together the exact circumstances surrounding the man's death.

"I would like to thank the community for their support as we continue to carry out our enquiries and we would like to reassure them that this is being treated incredibly seriously and we will do all that we can to find out what happened." The force said the woman made the claim at Cheadle Heath Police Station, the man is yet to be formally identified, and a Home Office post-mortem is due to take place in the next 24 hours.

