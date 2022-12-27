| 8°C Dublin

Close

Blind BBC reporter apprehends phone thief after mugging attempt

Sean Dilley Expand

Close

Sean Dilley

Sean Dilley

Sean Dilley

Louis Chilton

BBC News reporter Sean Dilley says he tackled and apprehended a thief following an attempted phone robbery.

Dilley is congenitally blind and uses a guide dog, but was able to “instinctively” leap on the alleged perpetrator after his phone was snatched from his hand.

Most Watched

Privacy