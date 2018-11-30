Grenfell Tower could have been safely evacuated in as little as seven minutes, an expert has said.

Blazing tower block could have been evacuated in seven minutes

Professor David Purser described a "golden early period" when people can escape from fires before conditions rapidly deteriorate.

He said the 24-storey building's single narrow staircase would have allowed all the estimated 293 people in the building on June 14 last year to come down at the same time.

The toxicologist and fire safety scientist told a public inquiry into the disaster, which claimed 72 lives, he had descended from the top of the high-rise in three and a half minutes.

"If there were 293 people in the building that would represent an ideal nominal evacuation time of the whole population to the lobby in seven minutes if they all suddenly went into the stair. Of course, in practice you have children, elderly people, some disabled.

