Blanchett says pandemic is time to think of refugees

Cate Blanchett, goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, speaks with Rohingya refugee Nur Fatima and her one-year-old son at the Nayapara refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

This year’s World Refugee Day offers a chance to reflect on the uncertainty faced by those forced to flee their homes, actor Cate Blanchett, a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency, says.

She said the June 20 event came at a time of “challenge and reflection”, referring to the pandemic.

“We’ve been forced to confront what uncertainty feels like and of course, that is the situation the majority of refugees live with, year in, year out,” Blanchett said in an interview.

“There’s a chance to think about how we have dealt with uncertainty and place ourselves in the shoes of mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers who have been, through no fault of their own, displaced and have been living with, for often for upwards of 18, 19 years, in the state we have been dealing with for 18 months.”

World Refugee Day honours those who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution.

“Sadly, even in Covid, conflicts have continued around the world,” Gillian Triggs, UNHCR’s assistant high commissioner for protection, said in the joint interview.

“What we’re trying to talk about ... is to support the host countries to enable people to be included in access to education, children to school, family members to work, but of course, most particularly in this time of COVID, access to health and to vaccines,” she added.