Black Lives Matter protester statue removed former plinth of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston

Gone: Marc Quinn’s sculpture of Jen Reid is hoisted off the Colston plinth. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

A sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester has been removed from the former plinth of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston just 24 hours after being erected.

Artist Marc Quinn created the life-size black resin and steel piece of Jen Reid after seeing a photograph of her standing on the empty plinth following the toppling of the Colston statue in Bristol, UK.

The sculpture, 'A Surge Of Power (Jen Reid) 2020', was installed shortly before 4.30am on Wednesday by Mr Quinn's team without the knowledge or consent of Bristol City Council.

At around 5.20am yesterday, council contractors used webbing straps to hoist the 7.5ft high piece off the plinth and place it into a skip lorry.

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said the sculpture had to be removed as the decision to install it had not been part of a democratic process involving people in the city.

"It was a London-based artist who took a decision to put a statue up without talking to the people of Bristol," Mr Rees said.

Bristol City Council previously announced a commission to explore Bristol's full history, including the part played by black people, women, the working class, trade unions and children.

Mr Rees said this process would enable people to discuss what they wanted to put on the plinth, adding he believed that currently leaving it empty was a "powerful statement".

Yesterday, Mr Rees called for the artist to contribute towards the removal costs.

Mr Quinn created the piece after seeing an image on Instagram of Ms Reid standing on the empty plinth with her fist in the air.

Irish Independent