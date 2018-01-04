A convicted rapist who carried out more than 100 attacks while working as a taxi driver is to be released from prison.

'Black cab rapist' linked to more than 100 attacks to be released from prison

Between 2002 and 2008, John Worboys, who was jailed for life in 2009, carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults using alcohol and drugs to stupefy his victims.

In a statement the Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a three member panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Mr John Worboys, following an oral hearing. "The arrangements for Mr Worboys' release will be managed by the Ministry of Justice."

At his sentencing Worboys was told he must serve a minimum of eight years in prison for his attacks and would not be released until parole officials were convinced he did not pose a threat to women. He was found guilty of assaulting 12 women during an 18-month reign of terror in the capital.

The following year police said a number of women had come forward since he had been behind bars, and that his alleged victims now numbered more than 100. Many of his victims were young women who had been drinking in trendy night spots in the West End and Chelsea.

The taxi driver offered them Champagne spiked with powerful sedatives to celebrate a fictional lottery win, backed up with a carrier bag stuffed full of cash. The drugs left the women insensible and unable to protect themselves as he pounced on them in the back of the vehicle.

Press Association