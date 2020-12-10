Billionaire’s son believed £35m trade loss was bad luck, court hears

Temur Akhmedov, son of oil and gas tycoon Farkhad Akhmedov and Tatiana Akhmedova, reacts as he arrives at the high court in London, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A Russian billionaire’s son who lost more than £35m (€39m) of his father’s money trading on the stock market while a student in London thought he was the victim of “bad luck”, a court has heard.

Temur Akhmedov (27) told Mrs Justice Gwynneth Knowles that he rallied after the “initial shock” and became convinced that if he invested more he would be able to “make it back”. He said his father, businessman Farkhad Akhmedov, “tried to be kind” but was “very angry”.

His mother, Tatiana Akhmedova, had told him, words to the effect: “Everything will be OK, don’t worry.”

Mrs Justice Knowles is overseeing the latest stage of a £450m (€500m) divorce fight between Farkhad Akhmedov and his ex-wife. Ms Akhmedova (48), who describes herself as “Russian by origin” but lives in London, is trying to get her hands on around €500m she is owed by Farkhad Akhmedov (65), following the breakdown of their 20-year marriage.

She has taken legal action in Britain and abroad in a bid to trace assets she says her ex-husband has tried to put beyond her reach.

Ms Akhmedova is also suing Temur, their eldest son, who is now a London trader. She says he has helped his father hide assets and owes her nearly €78m.

Mrs Justice Knowles is considering evidence in the dispute between mother and son at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Temur Akhmedov said he left the London School of Economics before graduating in private banking.

“In hindsight, I can see my boldness in my abilities as an investor was a product of youth and the perhaps misplaced confidence of a young person,” he said, in a written witness statement.

“After my initial shock at the investment failure, I did rally.

“I became convinced this loss was just bad luck, and if I only invested more I would be able to make it back, with more to spare.

“I had a complete determination to prove myself to my father as an investor and I tried to reassure myself after this overwhelming loss that it was just an early failure, which would be followed by great triumph in the markets.”

Temur Akhmedov denies the allegations against him.

Ms Akhmedova was awarded a 41.5pc share of her ex-husband’s €1bn-plus fortune by a London judge in late 2016.

Mr Akhmedov says that, because he and his ex-wife are not British, and were not married in Britain, a British judge should not have made a decision.

Irish Independent