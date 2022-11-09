Bill Treacher, actor who played TV’s Arthur Fowler on EastEnders for 11 years, dies aged 92

Bill Treacher is pictured with onscreen wife Pauline Fowler (the late Wendy Richard) in EastEnders in 1989. Photo: PA

Bill Treacher, who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, has died aged 92.

The veteran actor was one of the BBC soap’s original cast members and appeared from 1985 until 1996. He died on Saturday after suffering declining health. ​

Treacher appeared in EastEnders until 1996, when his troubled character was in prison for a crime he did not commit. After receiving a blow to his head, he was released but later suffered a brain haemorrhage at his beloved allotment.

After his character was killed off, Treacher had roles in The Bill and Casualty, and films such as The Musketeer (2001), Tale Of The Mummy (1998) and George And The Dragon (2004).