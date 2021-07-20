Bill Clinton chose ‘jam’ with Tony Blair over tea with Queen Elizabeth

Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary with Tony Blair (left) and his wife Cherie (2nd left) having dinner at Le Pont de la Tour Restaurant in London on May 29, 1997

BILL CLINTON turned down tea with Queen Elizabeth when he was US president, as he preferred to have “fun” in London, with the UK Foreign Office suggesting he may like to play saxophone in a jam session with Tony Blair on guitar.

Mr Clinton and his wife, Hillary, visited the UK on May 29, 1997 on the way from a Nato summit at The Hague, four weeks after Mr Blair came to power.

The visit – his first to London for 18 months – had an official programme running from 11.30am to 3.45pm that day. This left the Clintons with a further four hours in London – part of which could be filled by a speech to students – before their flight back to Washington.

However, they declined an invitation to Buckingham Palace for tea at 5pm despite concern among US officials that this would be seen as a “discourtesy”, according to national archive papers published today.

The invitation was made nine days earlier, on May 20, when Philip Barton, a Downing Street aide, reported in a memo: “The Palace have been in touch with us to say that HM The Queen would be very pleased to invite the President (with or without the Prime Minister) and/or Mrs Clinton to tea next Thursday.”

But that same day in Washington, US officials made clear to Britain’s ambassador in a meeting “that the White House were definitely not seeking a contact with the palace: the Clintons would want the ‘fun’ bit of the programme to be very informal”.

The US official said the administration was concerned that “there should not be an inadvertent discourtesy to the palace” if the Clintons did not “call” on the queen. The following day the palace’s invitation had been rejected.

Mr Barton added that “the Americans had no clear idea” about what the Clintons would do instead of going to the palace.

“The President had said that he ‘wanted to be a tourist’ and had also expressed an interest in visiting a garden, shops and Indian food.

“They hoped that the Prime Minister would accompany him. We said that he would.”

Earlier ideas for “fun” in London from the Foreign Office included Mr Blair and Mr Clinton “jamming” together.

A note on May 8 suggested “an opportunity for the President (saxophone) and the Prime Minister (guitar) to play together briefly”.

In the end, the Clintons and Blairs went out for a £298 supper at a restaurant near Tower Bridge. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]