| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Biggest strike day in decades in Britain as teachers, rail staff and civil servants set for picket line

Protesters outside Downing Street, London, demonstrating against the new law on strikes. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire Expand

Close

Protesters outside Downing Street, London, demonstrating against the new law on strikes. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Protesters outside Downing Street, London, demonstrating against the new law on strikes. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Protesters outside Downing Street, London, demonstrating against the new law on strikes. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Sachin Ravikumar and Will Russell

London school teacher Lucy Preston will miss her son's fourth birthday on Thursday because she has to work a second job in the evening as a private tutor to make sure she can pay for her childcare and mortgage.

A day earlier, in the hope of earning a pay rise that will give her stretched household budget some relief, the single mother of two will join more than 120,000 other teachers on the picket line.

Most Watched

Privacy