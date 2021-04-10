Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

Former Big Brother star Nikki Grahame has died aged 38 after struggling with an eating disorder.

A statement from her representative said: "It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki's friends and family at this tragic and difficult time."

Grahame, originally from Northwood in London, had recently received treatment for an eating disorder, reportedly anorexia, at a specialist clinic following a fundraising campaign organised by friends and fans.

A statement on the Gofundme.com page said: "It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.

"It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely."

Celebrities paid tribute to Grahame after the news of her death.

Pop twins Jedward tweeted: “RIP Nikki Grahame, as fellow Big Brother contestants we’ve gone through the same experience and having met you on TV shows our heart goes out to your family and friends."

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness said: “Bloody hell, just read the sad news about Nikki Grahame. Definitely one of the stars from the glory years of reality TV. I met her a long time ago and she was a lovely girl. RIP young lady.”

Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank tweeted: "I'm deeply saddened to hear that Nikki Grahame has passed. We hung out a few times. The last time on stage together at Manchester Pride. A sweet, kind & fun lady. My love & thoughts go out to all who knew and loved her.”





Online Editors