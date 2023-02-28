| 5.2°C Dublin

‘Betty broke that glass ceiling with panache’ – tributes paid to only female Commons speaker Boothroyd (93)

Former speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd. Photo: Michael Stephens/PA Wire Expand

PA Reporter

UK politicians from across the spectrum have paid tribute to Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be elected Commons speaker, as the House fell silent in her memory.

Current speaker Lindsay Hoyle described Ms Boothroyd as “one of a kind” – and current and former prime ministers remembered her “authority, warmth and wit”.

