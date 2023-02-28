‘Betty broke that glass ceiling with panache’ – tributes paid to only female Commons speaker Boothroyd (93)

UK politicians from across the spectrum have paid tribute to Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be elected Commons speaker, as the House fell silent in her memory.

Current speaker Lindsay Hoyle described Ms Boothroyd as “one of a kind” – and current and former prime ministers remembered her “authority, warmth and wit”.

Ms Boothroyd shattered more than 700 years of parliamentary tradition when she became the first woman to be elected Commons speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000.

She then entered the Lords as a crossbench peer in January 2001.

Mr Hoyle wrote: “Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend.

“To be the first woman speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.”

He added: “She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm.

“Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her.”

As MPs gathered in the Commons to mark a minute’s silence in her memory yesterday, he added: “I know all members will wish to join me in expressing our deep sadness at the loss of the groundbreaking parliamentarian who was a dedicated and illustrious servant of this House.”

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak described Ms Boothroyd as a “remarkable woman”.

“The passion, wit and sense of fairness she brought to politics will not be forgotten. My thoughts go out to her family,” he tweeted.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said she was an “incredible and inspirational” woman who “smashed the glass ceiling for female politicians” by becoming speaker.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly remembered her as a “trailblazer” who changed the course of history in taking the role, and international trade secretary Kemi Badenoch praised the way Ms Boothroyd conducted parliamentary proceedings, “with fairness, firmness, flair and fun”.

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative MP who now holds her old seat of West Bromwich West, said he was conscious of “following in the footsteps of someone who paved the way for so many”.

“Her legacy will always be a source of pride for everyone in our community,” he added.

Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair paid tribute to a “big-hearted and kind person”, while ex-Conservative prime minister John Major said she was “easy to like and easier still to admire”.

“She was a truly outstanding speaker, presiding with great authority, warmth and wit, for which she had our deep respect and admiration,” Mr Blair wrote.

“It was a privilege to be in parliament during her tenure and to know her as the big-hearted and kind person she was. My thoughts are with her family and many friends.”

Former Tory prime minister Theresa May described Ms Boothroyd as “formidable in the chair”, commanding respect from across the House.

She added: “I will always remember her inimitable style, but also her immense personal warmth and kindness.”

Mr Major said: “Betty Boothroyd was a superb speaker, easy to like and easier still to admire.

“As speaker, she was full of common sense, and utterly fair in her rulings. She handled a fractious Commons with great skill.

“She set a standard for every future speaker.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “RIP Betty Boothroyd – formidable, ground-breaking and an inspiration to so many.”

Ms Boothroyd was unafraid to make her feelings known to her successors in the job.

In a 2020 interview, Mr Hoyle admitted she “gets me put in my place” with regular phone calls telling him whether he is getting things right or wrong, and encouraging him to “tell him (the prime minister) straight”.

In April 2019 she publicly criticised then speaker John Bercow over his attitude to Donald Trump addressing parliament during a state visit while he was US president.

Born in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, Ms Boothroyd was a professional dancer from 1946 to 1948 and appeared in pantomime in London’s West End before going into politics.

She unsuccessfully contested four parliamentary seats before being elected to West Bromwich in May 1973.

Ms Boothroyd, who was 93, never married or had children.