Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of one count of rape on the direction of the judge at his trial at Chester Crown Court.

Mendy, 28, was cleared of the rape of a 19-year-old woman at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire on 24 July last year.

Co-accused Louis Saha Mendy, 41, was also found not guilty on the direction of the judge of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against the same woman.

Judge Stephen Everett ordered the jury to clear the defendants of those counts after the prosecution offered no further evidence and formal not guilty counts were entered.

Both men are still on trial for multiple alleged sexual offences.

During the trial the court heard the former Manchester City defender told a woman that she couldn’t leave a locked bedroom before he allegedly raped her.

On the fourth day of the trial at Chester Crown Court, jurors heard the tearful police interview from a second alleged victim who said Mendy had left her bleeding from a sexual assault in a locked bedroom. He then told the 20-year-old woman: “Don’t tell anyone and you can come over here every night.”

The court heard she had been out with three friends at a bar called Parea in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, on a Sunday night in October 2020.

They had a table and got talking to three “Black guys”, with Mendy buying drinks, and when the bar closed she and her friends and other girls were invited back to the footballer’s mansion, The Spinney, in Mottram St Andrew, an isolated village nearby.

More follows...