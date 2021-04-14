Beckham’s back: David returns to his roots for Disney football series

Helping hand: David Beckham returns to the pitches of East London to help a struggling junior side. Photo: Adek Berry

David Beckham will mentor young grassroots footballers in a new factual series for Disney+.

The sports star, who has played for clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England national team, will return to the East London pitches where he played as a child to support a side that is struggling to survive in the league in Save Our Squad.

Beckham and his team will take the players, their coach and their community on “an uplifting, transformative journey of a lifetime”, according to Disney.

The show will be made by the production company Twenty Twenty and Studio 99, a production studio Beckham co-founded.

Beckham said: “It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad with Twenty Twenty and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game.

“I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible.

“Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project.”



