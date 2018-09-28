Beckham avoids speeding fine thanks to 'Mr Loophole'

David Beckham has swerved a speeding fine after his lawyer, dubbed "Mr Loophole", successfully argued that despite driving too fast, the notice of prosecution was defective.

The former England football captain had been caught driving a Bentley at 59mph (95kmh) in a 40mph (64kmh) zone, and although the speed was not contested, the fact the notice arrived late meant he could not be convicted.

Summing up, Beckham's lawyer Nick Freeman said: "He is accepting he is driving, he is accepting the speed. That isn't in any way in dispute. It may cause some disquiet but that is a matter for parliament. It is a statutory requirement and if the law needs to be changed then so be it."

The celebrity lawyer had earlier failed in a bid to get the case completely thrown out on the technicality when District Judge Barbara Barnes ruled there was a case to answer.

But having heard the evidence, she ruled: "In this particular case and on the evidence I have heard, what I find is that it is more likely than not that the notice was not served on the registered keeper of the vehicle in time."

The incident took place on January 23 this year, just after 5.30pm on the A40 in Paddington, not far from the 43-year-old's Holland Park home, Wimbledon Magistrates court heard.

Beckham was driving a Bentley Continental, which has a top speed of 333kmh and costs at least €175,000.

The former footballer was not present at court, but just after 11.30am, during proceedings, he posted a photo of himself in a car on his Instagram account with the caption 'London Traffic' and an 'angry' emoji.

It is believed that his lawyer had no idea about the post which received a negative reaction on social media.

Mr Freeman, who has previously represented Alex Ferguson, Colin Montgomerie and Ranulph Fiennes has gained a reputation as Mr Loophole after fine combing cases and finding errors by the state and wrote a book called 'The art of the loophole' in 2012.

The case against Beckham, which lasted more than five hours, came down to proving when the notice of intended prosecution was sent and received.

The law states notice must be received within 14 days of the offence being committed. Beckham's lawyer said that it arrived on February 7, which was 15 days after the offence and was therefore invalid.

