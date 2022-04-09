Becker facing jail after ‘expensive lifestyle commitments’ seal downfall

Former tennis player Boris Becker leaves after his bankruptcy offences trial at Southwark Crown Court in London, yesterday. Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Boris Becker is facing a prison term after he was found guilty of hiding assets in a bankruptcy case.

The former Wimbledon champion (54), was found guilty on four counts of transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds to other accounts after he was declared bankrupt in 2017 over an unpaid pounds £3m (€3.6m) loan on his estate in Majorca.

The charges include removing property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt. He could face a jail sentence of up to seven years for each count.

In a bid to hide money from his creditors, Becker transferred around £350,000 to nine recipients, including Barbara and Lilly Becker, his former wives, hid his ownership of a luxury villa in his native Leimen, Germany, where his mother lives, and failed to disclose a £620,000 debt and his stake in AI firm Breaking Data Corp.

Despite his financial woes, Southwark Crown Court heard that Becker spent around £40,000 on an ankle operation at a private clinic and paid more than £10,000 to a private jet company.

The father of four, who was a resident in Monte Carlo and Switzerland before moving to the UK, made £950,000 from the sale of a German Mercedes car dealership that was paid into a business account used for personal expenses.

However, Becker was acquitted of a further 20 charges, including nine counts of failing to hand over trophies and medals from his tennis career.

He was also cleared of failing to declare a second German property, as well as his interest in a £2.5m Chelsea flat.

The former world number one told the jury his £38m career earnings were swallowed up by a divorce from Barbara Becker, his first wife, child maintenance and “expensive lifestyle commitments”.

Giving evidence, Becker said his income “reduced dramatically” following his retirement in 1999.

He said he was “shocked” and “embarrassed” when he had to declare bankruptcy.

He was found guilty under the Insolvency Act by a jury.

Judge Deborah Taylor released him on conditional bail for sentencing on April 29.