Becker facing court charges for 'failing to co-operate' on bankruptcy

Boris Becker is to appear in court to face criminal charges relating to claims he failed to co-operate fully with the authorities regarding his bankruptcy.

The 52-year-old tennis star was made bankrupt in 2017 shortly before it emerged he was splitting from his wife, Lilly (44).

Last year, it emerged his bankruptcy restrictions had been extended by 12 years after authorities claimed he had hidden assets and transactions to the value of around £4.5m (€5.06m).

Now Mr Becker, who lives in south-west London, is facing more than 10 charges brought by the Insolvency Service.

An Insolvency Service spokesman said: "We can confirm that a prosecution has been brought against Boris Becker. The first hearing is on September 24 at Westminster magistrates' court."

Although the details of the charges have not been revealed, it is believed they relate to claims he failed to co-operate fully with the official receivers before and after he was declared bankrupt.

It is understood the maximum penalty the charges Mr Becker faces could result in is a seven-year jail term. The three-times Wimbledon winner is living under bankruptcy restrictions until 2031, which require him to disclose assets, as well as inform lenders of his insolvency if he attempts to borrow more than £500 (€563).

Last week he launched a range of clothing amid great fanfare in Düsseldorf in his native Germany.

The rise and fall of Mr Becker has been as dramatic and spectacular as it has been humiliating for the German sports star. He was crowned Wimbledon's youngest champion in 1985 when he was aged just 17.

Mr Becker, who now works as a tennis commentator, was estimated to have made nearly £50m (€56m) in championship prize money and endorsements over the subsequent 15 years.

At one point his net worth was thought to have been just shy of £100m (€112m).

However, he ended up millions of pounds in debt as his lavish lifestyle, bad business deals and failed relationships took their financial toll.

He was made bankrupt in June 2017 after failing to pay £3.3m (€3.7m) to Arbuthnot Latham, a private banking firm.

He claimed he had not been given time to sell a sufficient quantity of assets.

A source said: "The criminal case relates to Boris Becker's conduct both before and following the bankruptcy order. We do not comment on investigatory matters." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

