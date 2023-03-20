| 13.3°C Dublin

Beavers to be reintroduced in west London to help tackle climate change

Beavers will be reintroduced in west London (Barry Batchelor/PA) Expand

Beavers will be reintroduced in west London (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Jacob Phillips

Beavers are to be reintroduced to west London after 400 years to help tackle climate change.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced plans to transform Paradise Fields in Greenford into a wetland for the animals to live in.

