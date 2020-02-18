BBC takes pundit off air over his comments on 'young black lads'

The BBC has taken football pundit Craig Ramage off air over comments referring to Derby County's "young black lads".

Speaking on BBC Radio Derby after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield, Ramage (49) said: "When I look over and look at certain players, their body language, their stance, the way they act, you just feel, 'hold on a minute, he needs pulling down a peg or two'.

"So I'd probably say that about all the young black lads, all the young advice if they wanted it, that, you know, it's about, when you are struggling for form, you are going through a sticky patch, it's about going back to basics, working hard and doing the right things."

The station said it had cut ties with the former Derby player, who has apologised.

Irish Independent