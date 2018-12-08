BBC shows Nazi image calling for murder of Prince Harry

The BBC has been accused of compromising the safety of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after it shared neo-Nazi propaganda calling for the death of "race traitors" on its website.

An image, featuring Harry and published in an online news story, has been taken down from the BBC website after a direct complaint from the royal household.

Prince Harry and Prince William are both aware of the picture and understood to be very concerned about the security implications. The image shows Harry with a gun pointed to his head, a swastika, and the words: "See ya later, race traitor."

It was published on the BBC News website as part of an investigation into a far-right group called the Sonnenkrieg Division, headlined "British Neo-Nazis suggest Prince Harry should be shot".

Three people were arrested over the incident, with properties in Bath, Leeds, London and Portsmouth searched.

Yesterday, police confirmed an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth had been charged with five offences related to encouraging terrorism.

A 17-year-old boy from London has been charged with five offences related to encouraging terrorism, while a 21-year-old man from Bath, has been released on bail.

