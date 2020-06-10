BBC removes 'Little Britain' from iPlayer over use of blackface in sketches

'Little Britain' has been removed from the iPlayer because "times have changed" since the comedy first aired, the BBC has said.

The series, starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas, has come under fire recently because of the use of blackface in some sketches.

It comes after Black Lives Matter protests have taken place around the world following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US after a police officer knelt on his neck.

Last week, comedian Leigh Francis issued a tearful apology for portraying black celebrities on sketch show 'Bo' Selecta'.

The comic played stars including king of pop Michael Jackson, singer Craig David and talkshow host Trisha Goddard on the show, which first aired in 2002.

Little Britain has also been criticised for its portrayal of black women by white men.

Walliams sported black make-up and a large afro wig to play the overweight black woman Desiree DeVere.

Lucas also used blackface to play Pastor Jesse King, who said he was "from the ghetto" and spoke in tongues to cure the sick.

A BBC spokesman said: "There's a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer which we regularly review. Times have changed since 'Little Britain' first aired, so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."

A BritBox spokeswoman also confirmed the show has been removed from that platform too.

Last week, Netflix removed the show, as well as Walliams and Lucas's other series 'Come Fly With Me'. In that show Lucas wore dark make-up to play Jamaican woman Precious and ground crew employee Taaj, who was of Pakistani descent.

Lucas has since said he has regrets about 'Little Britain', describing the comedy as "cruel".

Irish Independent