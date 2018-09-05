BBC Radio presenter Rachael Bland passes away following battle with cancer

Her family confirmed to the BBC that the mum-of-one died peacefully in her home in the early hours of this morning.

The well-known radio presenter won massive praise for co-hosting her podcast 'You, Me and the Big C', a series about her battle with breast cancer.

Her husband Steve said in a statement this morning: "She was an incredibly talented broadcaster as well as a wonderful and much loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and, most importantly to her, a mother to her precious little Freddie.

"We all take such huge comfort and pride from the amazing and tireless work she has done since her diagnosis to reduce the stigma around cancer and prove that it is possible to live life to the fullest even when facing huge challenges on a daily basis. At the end, even though her body was at its weakest, her voice was at its strongest and most powerful."

The 40-year-old told her followers this week that she was told she had "only got days" left to live, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx pic.twitter.com/soq7YHvF9u — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) September 5, 2018

Rachael was told her cancer was incurable in April of this year.

She was married to her husband Steve for almost five years, and said she was rushing to complete a memoir for her three-year-old son Freddie.

In an article published on Huffington Post this week, Rachael said she is "knowingly approaching the end of [my] life at just 40 years old, with a husband [I] adore with all [my] heart and a three-year-old son [I] love so much that if [I] looked at him too long [my] heart could burst."

Rachael said she was hoping to "leave an imprint of my love behind for the rest of [her son's] life."

"I have a Whatsapp group with Steve’s sister where I send her things I want for Freddie and his future. The things that might overwhelm and upset Steve now but she will make sure happens," she wrote.

"Like not cutting his hair too short until he really insists, or my wish for him to go to the very best school and university possible, so long as that’s what he wants.

"I’m also planning and wrapping birthday presents which he can open between the ages of four and twenty one.

"Personal effects like my notepads – so he can see what my writing was like. Or the perfume he helped pick out for me earlier this year so he’ll remember my smell. And his all-important box of newborn keepsakes.

"The main thing is that, while he’s so young, I want him to remember me in some way.

"I hope the book and these gifts and notes will leave an imprint of my love behind for the rest of his life."

Rachael described her memoir as "a collection of all those stories your parents tell you over the years from their point of view, mixed in with all the advice they give you."

Online Editors