BBC commentator sparks criticism after referring to Irish Guards regiment as ‘The Micks’ in Queen’s Jubilee coverage

Members of the Irish Guards march along the Mall as they take part in the Royal Procession as it returns to Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Expand

Members of the Irish Guards march along the Mall as they take part in the Royal Procession as it returns to Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Christopher Leebody

A former officer in Britaiun’s Irish Guards has faced criticism on social media after he defended using the term “mick” during the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton – who served in the British Army until 1998 – was speaking as part of the BBC coverage of the celebrations on Thursday morning.

Alongside presenter Huw Edwards, the pair were observing the festivities in London when Mr Lowther-Pinkerton described the performance of the soldiers as a “great mick cocktail”.

“The Micks have this fantastic mix of guard's discipline and pursuit of excellence with their Irish irrational tenth, if I can quote Lawrence of Arabia,” he said.

“Which makes it the best regiment on the planet, I would say that.”

After the comments, the BBC presenter Huw Edwards added: “Some people watching might think that [mick] is not an altogether nice term, but it is worth underlining it is what you Irish Guards call yourself.”

Responding, the former army officer responded: “It is what we call ourselves and actually it has been our nickname for so long that any connotations that may or may not have been have worn off.”

Following the conversation, a number of users took to Twitter to question the use of the term.

User Joe Dwyer wrote: “The year is 2022… and a BBC presenter and someone from the British Army are explaining why “micks” actually isn’t an offensive term for Irish people.”

Others joined in the criticism, with one person adding: “There is so much that is deeply offensive about this that I just don't know where to begin.”

John O’Brennan said: “They really went there: The irrational Irish "Micks". I'm sure Irish people everywhere will embrace the Jubilee celebrations even more after this.”

The BBC has been contacted for a response.

