BBC commentator sparks criticism after referring to Irish Guards regiment as ‘The Micks’ in Queen’s Jubilee coverage

A former officer in Britaiun’s Irish Guards has faced criticism on social media after he defended using the term “mick” during the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour ceremony.
Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton – who served in the British Army until 1998 – was speaking as part of the BBC coverage of the celebrations on Thursday morning.
Alongside presenter Huw Edwards, the pair were observing the festivities in London when Mr Lowther-Pinkerton described the performance of the soldiers as a “great mick cocktail”.
“The Micks have this fantastic mix of guard's discipline and pursuit of excellence with their Irish irrational tenth, if I can quote Lawrence of Arabia,” he said.
“Which makes it the best regiment on the planet, I would say that.”
After the comments, the BBC presenter Huw Edwards added: “Some people watching might think that [mick] is not an altogether nice term, but it is worth underlining it is what you Irish Guards call yourself.”
The year is 2022… and a BBC presenter and someone from the British Army are explaining why “micks” actually isn’t an offensive term for Irish people… 🙄🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/OZpfwOmAAP— Joe Dwyer (@JoeEDwyer) June 2, 2022
Responding, the former army officer responded: “It is what we call ourselves and actually it has been our nickname for so long that any connotations that may or may not have been have worn off.”
Following the conversation, a number of users took to Twitter to question the use of the term.
User Joe Dwyer wrote: “The year is 2022… and a BBC presenter and someone from the British Army are explaining why “micks” actually isn’t an offensive term for Irish people.”
Others joined in the criticism, with one person adding: “There is so much that is deeply offensive about this that I just don't know where to begin.”
John O’Brennan said: “They really went there: The irrational Irish "Micks". I'm sure Irish people everywhere will embrace the Jubilee celebrations even more after this.”
The BBC has been contacted for a response.