BBC agrees £2m settlement with Richard over coverage of search

Cliff Richard has agreed a final settlement with the BBC and will receive around £2m (€2.2m) towards his legal costs.

The singer (78) sued the broadcaster over its coverage of the police search of his Berkshire home in 2014. The judge ruled in the singer's favour last year, awarding him £210,000 in damages. Mr Richard told the trial he had spent more than £3m on the case.

Following the final settlement, a spokesman said: "Cliff incurred these costs over a five-year period as a direct result of the actions of the BBC and South Yorkshire Police. He is of course glad that an agreement about costs has now been reached.

"Ultimately, however, Cliff is substantially out of pocket (a seven-figure sum), not least because there are costs that he has not sought to recover from the parties."

Irish Independent