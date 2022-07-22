Bashir’s Panorama interview with Diana has haunted the royal family, according to former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke

Tiggy Legge-Bourke, former nanny to Prince Harry, won damages of £200,000 from the BBC. Photo: Aaron Chown / PA

Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana has “haunted” the British royal family, the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry told the UK High Court yesterday.

Tiggy Legge-Bourke (57) said the “false narrative” created by the BBC programme had caused great distress, not least because so much about the making of the programme was “yet to be adequately explained”.

Ms Legge-Bourke won damages of about £200,000 (€235,000) from the BBC. But she expressed frustration that she had to bring a defamation claim to win recognition for the “serious harm caused”.

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, issued a statement, vowing never to show the discredited interview again. He said the BBC had let the late princess, the royal family and its audience down.

Mr Davie also apologised to Ms Legge-Bourke, as well as Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry “for the way in which Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on all their lives”.

Ms Legge-Bourke, who was the princes’ nanny between 1993 and 1999, took legal action over the false claims made by Bashir as he tried to secure the 1995 interview, in which Diana said “there were three of us in this marriage”.

Bashir told the princess that her husband, Prince Charles, was “in love” with Ms Legge-Bourke, then employed as his personal assistant, and that the two of them had a two-week holiday. He went on to claim that Ms Legge-Bourke had gone on

to have an abortion and showed the princess a fake receipt for the procedure.

The High Court was told that the false claims had “cast a long shadow” over Ms Legge-Bourke’s closest relationships and that she had felt forced to prove the allegations were untrue by revealing ­sensitive medical matters.

In 1995, Diana confronted Ms Legge-Bourke over the alleged abortion and told a senior member of palace staff that she had documentary evidence in the form of a hospital letter, the court was told in a statement.

“Sadly, Princess Diana could not be convinced, even when incontrovertible evidence was presented,” it said.

The BBC accepted that Bashir’s allegations were completely untrue and without foundation. It has already paid damages to Patrick Jephson, Diana’s former secretary; Matt Wiessler, the graphic designer who forged documents for Bashir and former Panorama journalist Mark Killick, who raised concerns about the interview more than 25 years ago.

