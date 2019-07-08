News Britain

Monday 8 July 2019

Banning hate groups on social media 'chokes their growth'

 

Far-right group Britain First was removed from Facebook in 2018. Stock photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Martyn Landi

Booting extremist groups off major social media platforms such as Facebook is an effective way to limit their impact and reach, new research suggests.

A report by the Global Research Network on Terrorism and Technology says the example of far-right group Britain First and its removal from Facebook in 2018 shows that removal can cut the level of exposure such groups receive.

It claims that since being removed from Facebook, its number of followers has dropped from the 1.8 million it had on the site to around 11,000 on a smaller, alternative platform - Gab.

