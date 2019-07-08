Banning hate groups on social media 'chokes their growth'

Booting extremist groups off major social media platforms such as Facebook is an effective way to limit their impact and reach, new research suggests.

A report by the Global Research Network on Terrorism and Technology says the example of far-right group Britain First and its removal from Facebook in 2018 shows that removal can cut the level of exposure such groups receive.

It claims that since being removed from Facebook, its number of followers has dropped from the 1.8 million it had on the site to around 11,000 on a smaller, alternative platform - Gab.

Irish Independent