Saturday 28 September 2019

Banksy's Commons primate painting 'to fetch £2m'

Topical: Banksy’s ‘Devolved Parliament’ is displayed during a preview for the auction. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's
Banksy's portrayal of the House of Commons reduced to an assembly of parliamentary primates will go on public display in London for the first time at Sotheby's today, just a mile away from Westminster.

The exhibition will run until October 3. Spanning an impressive 13 feet, this is the largest known canvas by the anonymous street artist.

The 'Devolved Parliament' painting will be auctioned on October 3, with an estimate of up to £2m (€2.2m).

