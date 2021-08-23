Ballet schools ditch tights and leotards to help trans dancers 

Some of Britain’s top ballet schools are preparing to do away with leotards and tights to be more inclusive of transgender performers.

A group of sister schools teaching ballet and contemporary dance have pledged to support the transition of transgender students who may be self-conscious about their bodies.

Loose-fitting clothing should be promoted in classes over traditional skin-tight leotards and tights, according to inclusivity protocols.

The guidelines have been adopted by the London Contemporary Dance School, Northern School of Contemporary Dance, the Rambert School and the Central School of Ballet. Their protocols state: “Form-fitting clothing may force trans people to use unhealthy methods to conceal their bodies such as binding or tucking.

“It is important for trans people to not feel self-conscious during training.”

Six schools affiliated with the Conservatoire for Dance and Drama have adopted the protocols, including the National Centre for Circus Arts and Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

But it is “dance subjects, and particularly ballet’’ that have been highlighted due to their potentially “very gendered” approach and traditions.

“This presents difficulties for the inclusions of those who are non-binary, gender-fluid and gender non-conforming,” the guidelines say.

“Similarly, ballet training in particular presents specific challenges in supporting students who are transitioning.”

As well as addressing the practical problems of costume, which in ballet has a tradition of tight-fitting clothing dating to the early 19th century, dressing spaces will be opened up to transgender students.

Protocols state: “A trans person should have access to single sex areas – such as changing rooms and toilets – according to whichever they feel most comfortable with.”

Language associated with dance, which often has particular gender roles associated with different forms, will also be made more inclusive.

Staff have been urged to “remove gender-­specific language from conservatoire and school policies, documents and course materials. Rather than ‘he/she’ use ‘they’.”

Darren Carr, vice-principal at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds, said: “We’re being very proactive not to have gender-biased material in the classes.

“For example, having male and female specific movement that transgender people may have to choose between. We’ve moved away from the binary specific. It enables people to feel much more comfortable.”

He added: “We do very practical things. The school becomes an environment where they can dress how they want and the way they feel, even if they don’t necessarily feel comfortable in the outside world doing that. It’s a very safe space.”

The protocols adopted by the six sister schools of the CDD are intended to promote this safe environment to “provide support and understanding to those who do not identify with or who do not sit comfortably within the gender assigned to them at birth”.

Schools will support students by organising time off from study for medical intervention for transition.

Students are to be supported through bureaucratic means, by updating their records to conform to their desired pronouns and name, and outdated degree certificates will be replaced.

A gender neutral title “Mx” is advised for paperwork at the schools, on which students can self-declare their gender.

