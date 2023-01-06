‘Ball is in family’s court’ over invite to coronation of King Charles, says Prince Harry

Prince Harry has raised doubts about attending King Charles’s coronation, saying the “ball is in their court”.

Harry is questioned about the ceremony and his treatment by the British royal family in a new trailer released yesterday morning for ITV’s one-to-one interview.

In the clip, Tom Bradby, the host, asks him about plans for the coronation of his father, which is due to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Mr Bradby asked: “If you are invited to the coronation, will you come?”

Declining to confirm his attendance, Harry replied: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The latest blow for the royal family comes from a storm of incendiary claims emerging from Harry’s forthcoming memoir Spare.

The prince said he still believes in the monarchy, but when asked if he believes he will play a part in its future, he said: “I don’t know.”

Read More

Harry also said his brother Prince William and his now-wife Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a party in 2005, it has been reported.

Prince Harry is said to claim that William and Kate “howled with laughter” when they saw him in the costume, according to Page Six magazine.

Harry was reported to have written that it was a decision between two costumes: a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” he wrote, according to Page Six.

“They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

It came after Harry referred to the scandal in his Netflix documentary last month, calling the decision to wear the costume, complete with a swastika, “one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.

Harry also writes that he asked a driver to replicate the journey his mother Diana took in the lead-up to her death.

In 2007, Harry, who was 23, was driven through the Pont de l’Alma tunnel at the same speed as the car that carried Diana and Dodi Fayed before it crashed in August 1997.

According to People magazine, he writes: “Off we went, weaving through traffic, cruising past the Ritz, where Mummy had her last meal, with her boyfriend, that August night. Then we came to the mouth of the tunnel. We zipped ahead, went over the lip at the tunnel’s entrance, the bump that supposedly sent Mummy’s Mercedes veering off course.

“But the lip was nothing. We barely felt it.

“As the car entered the tunnel I leaned forward, watched the light change to a kind of water orange, watched the concrete pillars flicker past. I counted them, counted my heartbeats, and in a few seconds we emerged from the other side.

“I sat back. Quietly I said: Is that all of it? It’s... nothing. Just a straight tunnel. I’d always imagined the tunnel as some treacherous passageway, inherently dangerous, but it was just a short, simple, no-frills tunnel. No reason anyone should ever die inside it.”