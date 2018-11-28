Hyped-up tension on TV cookery shows is leading to a nationwide chef shortage, industry figures have warned.

Hyped-up tension on TV cookery shows is leading to a nationwide chef shortage, industry figures have warned.

'Bake Off' and 'MasterChef' blamed for shortage of chefs

Website caterer.com is currently advertising more than 10,000 vacancies.

Its research found almost half of Britons say shows like 'MasterChef' and 'The Great British Bake Off' have put them off a career as a chef.

Almost two-thirds of adults would not consider a role in the hospitality industry and a similar number did not feel they would be able to cope in a professional kitchen.

Neil Pattison, from Caterer.com, said: "These shows are not an accurate reflection of the industry as a whole."

Irish Independent