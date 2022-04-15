Backlash over Johnson plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

British prime minister Boris Johnson has insisted that Rwanda is a safe haven for asylum seekers. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s government is facing a growing backlash over its plans to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

Home secretary Priti Patel has insisted her department’s plan “fully complies with all international law and national law” after the proposal drew fierce criticism.

She spoke at a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda, where she defended the UK Home Office’s scheme to send migrants to Africa while their applications are processed.

Some critics believe British prime minister Boris Johnson is using the “dead cat” issue of illegal immigration to deflect from the Partygate scandal, after he was issued a fine this week for attending a Downing Street party during lockdown.

He could reportedly receive as many as three more.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the Rwanda plan was a “desperate” and “unworkable” move.

Scottish National Party Westminster leader Ian Blackford branded the proposal “evil”, while Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper called it “unethical”.

A number of Tories have condemned the UK government for its plan.

Tobias Ellwood, who chairs Britain’s defence select committee, said Mr Johnson was using the scheme as a “massive distraction” from his own law-breaking.

Mr Johnson has defended the move, insisting Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world and warned critics of the “risk of stereotyping” after concerns were raised about its human rights record.

He said the plan is intended to “break the business model” of the smuggling gangs, which can make $400,000 (€371,000) for each launch of an unseaworthy dinghy. He also said he was sending a message that people who cross the English Channel illegally “risk ending up not in the UK but in Rwanda”.

He described this as “a considerable deterrent” and said he envisioned sending tens of thousands of migrants to Rwanda in coming years.

Under the plans, some of those who attempt to enter the UK by routes deemed “illegal” will be sent more than 6,400km to Rwanda while their claims are assessed.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, warned that sending people seeking asylum in the UK to another country, “let alone one with such a dismal human rights record”, is “the very height of irresponsibility”.

But Mr Johnson said: “Rwanda has totally transformed over the last few decades – it’s a very, very different country from what it was.

“This has been nine months in preparation. So I would urge people not to think in a blinkered way about Rwanda.

“Let’s be clear, Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world, globally recognised for its record of welcoming and integrating migrants.”

Rwanda is a landlocked country in east-central Africa, with a population of around 13 million. It joined the Commonwealth in 2009.

In terms of size, it is roughly between Wales and Belgium and its climate is tropical.

It borders Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its first language is Kinyarwanda, but English is an official language.

Mr Valdez-Symonds called the plan “shockingly ill-conceived”, adding that it “shows how far-removed from humanity and reality the government now is on asylum issues”.

Human Rights Watch, an international NGO, said on its website that “arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and torture in official and unofficial detention facilities is commonplace” in Rwanda.

It added: “The ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front continues to target those perceived as a threat to the government.”

Earlier, Wales secretary Simon Hart said the plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda has the potential to be a “really humane step forward”.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Hart said: “We have a very good relationship with Rwanda. It’s an up-and-coming economy – it has got a very good record with migrants in this particular issue.”