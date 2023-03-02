| 5.8°C Dublin

Baby’s body found in police search for missing child of aristocrat and boyfriend

Remains found near where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested on suspicion of child neglect

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford and Sussex Police Chief Superintendent James Collis speak to the media. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire Expand

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford and Sussex Police Chief Superintendent James Collis speak to the media. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Josh Payne and Margaret Davis

British police searching for a missing two-month-old baby last night said they had found the remains of an infant in woodland.

Hundreds of officers from the Metropolitan Police and Sussex Police, as well as search and rescue volunteers, had scoured 230sq km of land near Brighton over the course of two days.

