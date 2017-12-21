Detectives are growing "increasingly concerned" for the mother of a baby found abandoned in a park three months ago.

Baby found abandoned in London park 'doing well' as concerns grow for his mother's welfare

The boy, named Harry by medical staff, was discovered wrapped in a white blanket in Plaistow, east London, on the morning of September 17.

Police have issued new photos and video of the youngster as they renewed their appeal to trace his mother. Harry, who was around one month old when the footage was taken, can be seen wriggling happily in his cot, wearing a red and white striped baby grow.

He is "doing well" under the care of the local authority after being treated in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said. Detective Inspector Debbie McCormack said: "It has now been three months since Harry was found.

"In that time we have been in constant contact with hospitals throughout London to see if Harry's mother has sought medical attention but we have yet to identify her. We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. "I would reiterate our appeal to Harry's mum - please come forward and let us know you are safe and if you need care and support, we can help you access this."

Emergency services were called to the park in Balaam Street at 8.20am on September 17. Anyone who saw anything unusual in the area at the time should contact police on 020 8217 6538 or 101.

Press Association