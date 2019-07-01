Detectives probing the murder of a heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death, leaving her baby critically ill in hospital, have made a second arrest.

Baby fights for life after eight-months pregnant woman stabbed to death in street

The 26-year-old victim, who was eight-months pregnant and found with stab injuries at the scene, has been named by the Metropolitan Police as Kelly Mary Fauvrelle.

Scotland Yard said a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and remains in police custody.

A 37-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

With the force stating officers "retain an open mind to any motive", a senior detective has described the crime as a "horrific incident".

At around 3.30am on Saturday, officers were called to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at an address in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon, London.

Ms Fauvrelle died at the scene, where her baby was delivered by the London Ambulance.

The newborn remains in hospital in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said yesterday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said: "This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill. Our sympathies go out to her devastated family."

Medics fought to save the mother after an air ambulance, two ambulance crews and two response cars were sent to the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

A neighbour has since paid tribute to the victim, describing her as "just a nice girl".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said police were working around the clock after four people were murdered in a bloody 28-hour period for Britain's capital. In separate incidents, two men died from stab wounds and a third following a fight, as the wave of violent murders that has gripped the capital continued.

"Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face. My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost," Mr Khan said on Twitter.

