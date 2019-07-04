Baby born after mother was fatally stabbed dies in hospital

The boy, named Riley, was delivered in the early hours of Saturday by paramedics after his mother Kelly Mary Fauvrelle (26) was found stabbed inside a house in Croydon. Ms Fauvrelle, who was eight months pregnant, died at the scene.

Riley was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died early yesterday. "This tragic development makes it even more important that anyone with information comes forward as a matter of urgency," Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said.

Police released CCTV footage of a man they wish to trace. He was shown running from Ms Fauvrelle's address shortly before police were called.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been 67 reported murders in London so far this year.

