Audrey Hepburn insisted her dresses were adjustable so she could gift them to her friends

Audrey Hepburn was an ethical fashion pioneer who demanded adjustable dresses that could be given to her friends, auctioneers have revealed, as one of her Givenchy gowns goes up for sale.

A wartime childhood instilled a “waste not, want not” attitude in the Hollywood star, and she demanded that designers making dresses for her add extra-large seams so they could be gifted to friends and then let out.

A Givenchy ball gown revealing Ms Hepburn’s sense of thrift is up for auction in London after being given by the actress to her childhood friend Tanja Star-Busmann 60 years ago.

Thanks to Hepburn’s frugality, the garment worn for just one scene in the 1957 film Love in the Afternoon was able to be adjusted for new owners.

Experts have had to restore the well-worn white ball gown to its original 22-inch waist dimensions ahead of sale with Kerry Taylor Auctions.

Auctioneer Kerry Taylor said: “Film-worn gowns belonging to Audrey Hepburn are incredibly rare.

“But the story of this dress is not just one of cinematic fame, but of an enduring friendship.” The dress up for auction was given to Ms Star-Busmann in 1958 following the birth of her daughter, with Hepburn said to have sent it to remind her friend what it was like to have a thinner waistline.

Ms Star-Busmann in turn lent the dress to her nanny in 1961, and further adjustments were made to the piece.

The Belgian-born actress maintained a weight of around 110lbs for her adult life.

Her childhood years of near starvation in Arnhem during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands in the Second World War were one cause of her small frame, according to her son Luca Dotti.

The gown is expected to fetch £50,000 (€59,000) at auction on December 7.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]