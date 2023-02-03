| 10.4°C Dublin

Attempted rape charge against Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is dropped

Charges against Mason Greenwood, including attempted rape and assault, have been discontinued. Photo: Paul Currie/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Josh Payne

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has said he is “relieved” after attempted rape and assault charges against him were dropped.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in the decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old. 

