At least five people are injured after a stabbing incident at Manchester's Arndale Shopping Centre with the UK's Counter Terrorism Police North West leading the investigation.

At least five people are injured after a stabbing incident at Manchester's Arndale Shopping Centre with the UK's Counter Terrorism Police North West leading the investigation.

At least five injured after multiple stabbings at Manchester's Arndale Centre

Greater Manchester Police said they are "keeping an open mind" open the motive of the attack.

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated four people after being called at 11.17am to reports of a stabbing incident.

A shop worker, who gave his name only as Jordan, 23, told the PA news agency: "A man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze.

A police officer and ambulances outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester where at least five people have been treated after a stabbing incident. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

"Soon after, security staff told all retail staff to close their doors and move the public to the back of the stores."

Jordan, who has only been working at the centre for a few months, said the attack took place on the ground floor.

A Greater Manchester Police statement Greater Manchester Police statement said: "Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester city centre.

"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.

"In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.

Police outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester where at least four people have been treated after a stabbing incident: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

"A man in his 40s - who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault - remains in custody for questioning."

Some witnesses have described the scenes in the large shopping centre this morning.

Freddie Houlder, 22, from Market Drayton, was in the Arndale Centre when he heard "a load of screams just outside" the shop he was in.

He said a woman then came into the shop and told others "a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me".

Mr Houlder added: "Luckily she had quite a thick jacket - she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst into tears."

He said he was evacuated several minutes later at which point he saw "a bunch of curtains covering someone seriously injured or dead, I don't know".

"I definitely don't think it was gang violence because this guy was going around trying to stab random people, I believe."

More to follow...

PA Media