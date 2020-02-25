Assange put lives in danger by leaking US secrets, court told

Julian Assange is wanted for crimes that put at risk the lives of people in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan who had helped the West, said a lawyer acting for the US in its bid to extradite the 48-year-old.

Almost a decade since his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret US documents, a clean-shaven Mr Assange appeared before an extradition hearing at London's Woolwich Crown Court.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser, speaking above chanting from his supporters outside, warned anyone causing a disturbance would be removed.

She said the chanting would not help Mr Assange's case.

The United States's lawyer, James Lewis, told the court Mr Assange should be extradited to stand trial for crimes including hacking, and for disseminating unredacted material which had put at risk the lives of informants, journalists, dissidents and others in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

The US asked Britain to extradite Mr Assange last year after he was pulled from the Ecuador embassy in London, where he had spent seven years holed up avoiding extradition to Sweden over sex crime allegations which have since been dropped. Mr Assange has served a sentence in Britain for skipping bail and remains jailed pending the US extradition request.

Mr Lewis sought to make clear Mr Assange was not wanted because he had embarrassed the United States but because he had broken the law and put lives at risk.

"I would remind the court that these were individuals who were passing on information from Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran," Mr Lewis said. Hundreds of people across the world had to be warned after the WikiLeaks disclosures and some had to be relocated from their countries, he added.

"Some sources identified by WikiLeaks ... subsequently disappeared," Mr Lewis said, although he added US authorities could not prove that was a result of WikiLeaks' action.

Jennifer Robinson, Mr Assange's lawyer, has said his case could lead to criminalising activities crucial to investigative journalists and his work has shed unprecedented light on how the US conducted its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We are talking about collateral murder, evidence of war crimes," she said last week. "They are a remarkable resource for those of us seeking to hold governments to account for abuses."

Mr Assange is wanted by the US on 18 criminal counts of conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law, and could spend decades in prison if convicted.

Mr Lewis said Mr Assange had conspired with Chelsea Manning, then an American soldier known as Bradley Manning, to hack US Department of Defence computers. He said the defence was exaggerating when it said Mr Assange might receive a jail term of 170 years.

Dressed in a blue-grey suit, Mr Assange sat in the dock and studied legal papers.

A hero to admirers who say he has exposed abuses of power, he is cast by critics as a threat to Western security. He says the extradition is politically motivated by those his revelations embarrassed.

The hearing will not decide if Mr Assange is guilty of any wrongdoing, but whether the extradition request meets the requirements set out under a 2003 UK-US treaty, which critics say is stacked in Washington's favour.

