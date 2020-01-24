Assange extradition case mustn't be delayed, warns judge
A judge has warned against any further delay in hearing Julian Assange's fight against extradition to the US on charges over the leak of classified documents.
The WikiLeaks founder's full hearing is now likely to run into summer, after lawyers on both sides asked for it to be split in two parts.
District Judge Vanessa Baraitser agreed to the split, but told Westminster Magistrates' Court in London that she considered it a "lengthy delay" and added she was "unlikely to look favourably" on any further requests for dates to be moved.
The case will open as planned at Woolwich Crown Court on February 24, but will adjourn after one week, and continue with a three-week hearing scheduled to begin on May 18.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
A lawyer for the US government described the split as "sensible" and "necessary", and Mr Assange's team agreed, saying more time was needed before their case was ready.
Mr Assange is awaiting the outcome of an extradition request by the US, where he faces 18 charges, including conspiring to commit computer intrusion.
He is accused of working with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents.
Mr Assange, who is being held at high-security prison Belmarsh, appeared via videolink yesterday and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
Australian Mr Assange (48) was jailed for 50 weeks in May last year for breaching his bail conditions, after going into hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden over rape allegations, which have since been dropped.
Irish Independent