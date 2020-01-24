Assange extradition case mustn't be delayed, warns judge

A judge has warned against any further delay in hearing Julian Assange's fight against extradition to the US on charges over the leak of classified documents.

The WikiLeaks founder's full hearing is now likely to run into summer, after lawyers on both sides asked for it to be split in two parts.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser agreed to the split, but told Westminster Magistrates' Court in London that she considered it a "lengthy delay" and added she was "unlikely to look favourably" on any further requests for dates to be moved.

The case will open as planned at Woolwich Crown Court on February 24, but will adjourn after one week, and continue with a three-week hearing scheduled to begin on May 18.

