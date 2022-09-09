As Charles becomes king, how does Britain’s system of royal succession work?

There is a detailed set of rules governing who is in line for the throne

With Charles becoming Britain’s king, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. Here are the first 15 people in order of succession:

1. Prince William, the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.

2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son.

9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah’s younger daughter.

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.

13. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip’s youngest child.

14. James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter.

The rules used to state that that the oldest son would inherit the throne, following the system of male primogeniture. This would allow a younger brother to inherit the throne before his older sister.

However, in 2011, following the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, the rules changed to allow the first born child to be the heir to the throne, even if she were a girl. The leaders of the 16 Commonwealth countries unanimously approved the changes in October 2011.

The Succession to the Crown Act (2013) amended the provisions of the Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement. It meant that the new rules would apply to anyone born after October 28, 2011.

The Act also changed the rule that previously disqualified those who married Roman Catholics from the line of succession.

The line of succession is also regulated by Parliament, and a sovereign can be deprived of their title due to misgovernment.

When the queen died, Charles immediately became the King of England, and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, became queen consort.

After Charles, Prince William is next in line to the throne, as he is Charles’ eldest son. When William becomes King, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, will become Queen Consort.

Following William, his eldest son Prince George is next in line for the throne, as the first-born child.

The new king will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.

Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

It will be later following the death of the queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.

Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation of a new monarch.

But with the number of privy counsellors – who are lifetime members and mostly past and present politicians – now standing at more than 700, restrictions have been put in place.

Just 200 will be summoned, and those cut will be asked to enter an annual ballot for a few remaining seats, with the decision prompting a row over the lack of consultation and the loss of the key duty, the Telegraph previously reported.

The Accession Council must take place before parliament meets, and parliament should meet as soon as practicable after the death of a sovereign.

The Accession Council is divided into two parts, and is presided over by the Lord President of the Council, who has ministerial responsibility for the Privy Council Office.

Penny Mordaunt was appointed Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons, on September 6 in Liz Truss’s new cabinet, in place of Mark Spencer, with the Queen officially approving the appointment.

Ms Mordaunt is yet to be “declared” Lord President at a Privy Council meeting because the event was postponed on Wednesday when the Queen was urged to rest.



