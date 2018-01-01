A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found in a London park.

Arrest over murder of woman (22) in London park on Christmas Eve

The suspect, who has not been named, was detained at an address in Dalston on Monday over the death of Iuliana Tudos and remains in custody.

The 22-year-old’s body was found in a disused building in Finsbury Park on Wednesday, three days after she was reported missing by friends. Ms Tudos, who was of Russian and Greek origin, had been on her way back to her home in Haringey when police believe she was attacked.

She was last seen by friends at around 8pm on Christmas Eve when she headed for a bus from Camden. Ms Tudos was due to meet them at another friend's home in Enfield later that evening before spending Christmas Day there, but never arrived.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as a stab wound to her abdomen and a head injury, with further tests ongoing. Ms Tudos was also known as Julia and Lili, and worked at the World’s End pub in Camden.

Friends and customers remembered her as a “welcoming” and friendly woman with a “beautiful soul” who made an “awesome impression” on all those she met. A crowdfunding page set up by friends has already raised more than £15,000 (€17,000) for her family and funeral expenses.

Detective Chief Superintendent Des Fahy, the borough commander for Haringey, said extra officers had been deployed for reassurance in the area and were talking to local residents.

“We understand that the local community might have concerns, but I want to reassure people that incidents of this nature are incredibly rare,” he added.

"By all accounts, Iuliana was a bubbly lively girl enjoying a fun life in London when she was tragically taken from her loved ones. Our hearts go out to them." Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room on 020 8785 8244, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Independent News Service