Army advert: 'It's ok to be gay or cry'

A voiceover in the €1.8m campaign, dubbed This is Belonging 2018, asks "Can I be gay in the army?", "Do I have to be a superhero to join the army?" and "What if I get emotional in the army?"

"The British army and the armed forces as a whole have made huge strides in building an LGBT inclusive work culture," a spokeswoman from Stonewall, a UK-based LGBT charity, said.

The British army was about 30pc short of its annual recruitment target last year, with numbers down to about 80,000 troops.