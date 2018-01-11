News Britain

Thursday 11 January 2018

Army advert: 'It's ok to be gay or cry'

Varasha Saraogi

A series of new animated adverts for the British army say it is OK to cry, be gay and practise your faith as part of a drive to recruit more soldiers from diverse backgrounds.

A voiceover in the €1.8m campaign, dubbed This is Belonging 2018, asks "Can I be gay in the army?", "Do I have to be a superhero to join the army?" and "What if I get emotional in the army?"

"The British army and the armed forces as a whole have made huge strides in building an LGBT inclusive work culture," a spokeswoman from Stonewall, a UK-based LGBT charity, said.

The British army was about 30pc short of its annual recruitment target last year, with numbers down to about 80,000 troops.

Richard Kemp, a former commander of British operations in Afghanistan, condemned the campaign, saying it would not solve the army's recruitment problem.

Irish Independent

