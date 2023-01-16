| 3°C Dublin

Armed police officer revealed as one of Britain’s worst sex offenders

Henry Vaughan and Margaret Davis

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after admitting attacking a dozen women over an 18-year period.

The force has apologised to victims after it emerged Pc David Carrick (48) had come to the attention of police over nine incidents including allegations of rape, domestic violence and harassment between 2000 and 2021.

