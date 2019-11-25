Armagh lorry driver accused over deaths of 39 migrants pleads guilty to plotting to assist illegal immigration

A lorry driver accused over the deaths of 39 migrants has pleaded guilty to plotting to assist illegal immigration.

Maurice Robinson (25), who is from Co Armagh, was allegedly part of a global smuggling ring, is charged with the manslaughter of a group of men, women and children found dead in a refrigerated trailer.

The bodies of eight females and 31 males were discovered in the trailer attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex, early on October 23.

The victims were later identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam, with the youngest being two boys aged 15.

