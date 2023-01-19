| 2.8°C Dublin

Aristocrat whose family owned Blarney Castle jailed for bringing machete to business meeting

Romaine Colthurst took the weapon to the business meeting to “prove a point”, Welshpool Magistrates’ Court heard this week

Neasa Cumiskey

An aristocrat whose family once owned the Blarney Stone has been jailed after she brought a machete into a meeting in a “moment of madness”.

Romaine Colthurst took the weapon, a family heirloom, to the business meeting to “prove a point”, Welshpool Magistrates’ Court heard this week.

