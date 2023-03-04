| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Aristocrat and partner charged over death of baby

Mark Gordon is led into Crawley police station yesterday. He and his partner Constance Marten are accused of manslaughter. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Mark Gordon is led into Crawley police station yesterday. He and his partner Constance Marten are accused of manslaughter. Photo: PA

Mark Gordon is led into Crawley police station yesterday. He and his partner Constance Marten are accused of manslaughter. Photo: PA

Mark Gordon is led into Crawley police station yesterday. He and his partner Constance Marten are accused of manslaughter. Photo: PA

Josh Payne

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been remanded into custody charged with manslaughter after a court heard the remains of a baby were found in a plastic bag under some nappies in an allotment shed.

The couple appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court in England yesterday accused of three charges – including concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Most Watched

Privacy