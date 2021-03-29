Wally the walrus sleeps on the slipway of Tenby Lifeboat station at Tenby, Wales. Picture: Reuters

Wally the wandering walrus that made such a splash during its visit to the coast of Co. Kerry is back in Wales, where he has been spotted sunbathing in Pembrokeshire.

Crowds gathered by the boathouse in Tenby to take pictures of the walrus splayed out on the slipway.

Wally the walrus sleeps on the slipway of Tenby Lifeboat station at Tenby, Wales. Picture: Reuters

Wally the walrus sleeps on the slipway of Tenby Lifeboat station at Tenby, Wales. Picture: Reuters

Meanwhile, speculation about how the creature made its way from the Arctic to Ireland continued to swirl since its first sighting.

Experts – who are unsure of Wally’s gender, as both males and females have tusks – believe the meandering mammal may have dozed off on a block of ice and drifted across the ocean during its trip to Ireland.

The Arctic walrus made waves when it was spotted on Valentia Island in Kerry on March 21, when a stunned public and baffled experts watched in amazement as it sunned itself on the rocks thousands of kilometres from home.

Muireann Houlihan, 5, first spotted the walrus in Kerry earlier this month. Picture: PA

Muireann Houlihan, 5, first spotted the walrus in Kerry earlier this month. Picture: PA

The walrus, believed to be a young adult, is over two metres long and was first spotted by a father and daughter as they strolled along the beach.

The sudden appearance of the walrus – which the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group think is the same creature who was spotted in the waters off Denmark in mid-February this year – is an extremely rare occurrence in Ireland, with fewer than 20 confirmed sightings over the past several centuries.

Onlookers watch the walrus luxuriating on the slipway in Wales. Picture: Reuters

Onlookers watch the walrus luxuriating on the slipway in Wales. Picture: Reuters

The walrus next appeared 450km away at Pembrokeshire in Wales on March 21.

The second sighting over the weekend in Wales led the RSPCA being called out to check.

Animal rescue officer Ellie West said: "It seems this Arctic walrus has swum over to Wales and was resting on rocks when I went to check [on it]."

She said the walrus was "resting" and "wasn't displaying any signs of sickness or injury", although did appear to be "slightly underweight".

After it had vanished for the second time, locals began to fondly call it Wally in a reference to the children’s puzzle book series Where’s Wally?

Muireann Houlihan, who first spotted the creature in Kerry, had suggested naming it Isobel if it was a girl or Cian if it was a boy.

Geoff Edmond of the RSPCA in Britain said: "This was a landmark day for the RSPCA's wildlife team.

"While we've been rescuing animals and responding to welfare calls for almost 200 years, I believe this is our first ever walrus call."

Ms West added: "I will certainly never forget this day, in fact it's still sinking in that I've been monitoring a walrus on the Pembrokeshire coast. It's been absolutely amazing."

