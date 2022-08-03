Archie Battersbee’s parents have lost a Supreme Court bid to delay the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment pending a review of his case by a UN committee.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is currently being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were granted a Court of Appeal hearing on Monday after the government asked judges to urgently consider a request from a UN committee to keep treating Archie while it reviews his case.

However, after considering the matter, three judges refused to postpone the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment beyond midday yesterday. They also refused to grant permission to appeal against their ruling at the Supreme Court.

Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee filed an application directly with the Supreme Court, asking for his treatment to continue so the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities could have time to consider their complaint, made last week. But, refusing permission to appeal, a panel of three justices concluded the Court of Appeal “made the correct decision”.

Read More

Yesterday evening, Ms Dance said Barts Health NHS Trust will begin to withdraw Archie’s life support today at 11am unless the family has submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights by 9am.

She said: “Heartbreakingly, the hospital trust have told us this evening that we cannot move Archie to a hospice.

“We want to make an urgent application to the European Court of Human Rights, but the trust are saying that has to be submitted at 9am, which gives us and our lawyers no time to prepare it.

“They also demand to see a copy of it, which they have no right to see. However if this does not happen, they say they will withdraw treatment tomorrow morning at 11am. This is cruel and we are absolutely appalled.”

In a lengthy statement announcing their decision, Lords Hodge, Kitchin and Stephens, at the Supreme Court, said: “As this panel stated in its note of determination last week, the justices have great sympathy with the plight of Archie’s devoted parents who face a circumstance that is every parent’s nightmare – the loss of a much-loved child.



“Even if life-sustaining treatment were to be maintained, Archie would die in the course of the next few weeks through organ failure and then heart failure.”

Ms Dance said she and Mr Battersbee were “extremely disappointed” with the Supreme Court’s decision.

Speaking outside the hospital she left the door open to another legal challenge to stop her son’s life support being cut off. She told reporters the family is exploring one more legal option but “that really is sort of the end”.



Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Archie’s family.

“As directed by the courts, we will now work with the family to prepare for the withdrawal of treatment.”



